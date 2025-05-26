One hospitalized after stabbing near Five Guys restaurant in downtown Boston

BOSTON — A person was stabbed near a Five Guys restaurant in downtown Boston Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the fast food chain location around 2:23 for a report of a person stabbed, a Boston police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Police taped off a large portion of the sidewalk off with crime scene tape.

