One hospitalized after late-night stabbing in South Boston

BOSTON — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing in South Boston late Saturday night.

Boston police responded to Old Colony Avenue around 11:12 p.m. for the reported stabbing.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston police say Massachusetts State Police are the primary investigators into the incident.

