One hospitalized after driver rescued from wreck in Norwell

Norwell, Mass — One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Norwell Friday night.

The crash occurred on Washington Street and the door of the truck had to be removed so the driver could be rescued, the Norwell Fire Department said.

The Hanover Fire Department also responded to the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

