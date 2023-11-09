One hospitalized after crash involving downed pole in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — One person has been hospitalized after a crash involving a downed pole in Cambridge.

According to Cambridge Fire, crews were called to the scene of a crash on Grozier Rd at Fresh Pond Pkwy.

Photos from the scene show a car, a pole down, and multiple downed wires.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Engine 9 & Ladder 4 (with Cambridge Police) are working at a crash with a pole down & live wires on the ground, Grozier Rd at Fresh Pond Pkwy. @EversourceMA is en route. One person was treated & transp by @ProEMSCambridge to a med facility w NLT injury. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/gTbWwrfk0l — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) November 9, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group