One hospitalized after crash involving downed pole in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — One person has been hospitalized after a crash involving a downed pole in Cambridge.
According to Cambridge Fire, crews were called to the scene of a crash on Grozier Rd at Fresh Pond Pkwy.
Photos from the scene show a car, a pole down, and multiple downed wires.
One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Engine 9 & Ladder 4 (with Cambridge Police) are working at a crash with a pole down & live wires on the ground, Grozier Rd at Fresh Pond Pkwy. @EversourceMA is en route. One person was treated & transp by @ProEMSCambridge to a med facility w NLT injury. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/gTbWwrfk0l— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) November 9, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
