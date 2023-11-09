Local

One hospitalized after crash involving downed pole in Cambridge

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — One person has been hospitalized after a crash involving a downed pole in Cambridge.

According to Cambridge Fire, crews were called to the scene of a crash on Grozier Rd at Fresh Pond Pkwy.

Photos from the scene show a car, a pole down, and multiple downed wires.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

