One hospitalized after car slams into building in Portsmouth, NH

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

PORTSMOUTH, NH — One person had to be rushed to the hospital after a car slammed into a building in Portsmouth, NH, on Tuesday.

The red SUV smashed through a brick wall and into the business at 774 Lafayette Road just after 1:00 p.m., according to fire officials.

One person was taken to the hospital.

A building inspector was also called in to evaluate the damage.

