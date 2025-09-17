PORTSMOUTH, NH — One person had to be rushed to the hospital after a car slammed into a building in Portsmouth, NH, on Tuesday.

The red SUV smashed through a brick wall and into the business at 774 Lafayette Road just after 1:00 p.m., according to fire officials.

One hospitalized after car slams into building in Portsmouth, NH

One person was taken to the hospital.

A building inspector was also called in to evaluate the damage.

