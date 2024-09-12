One hospitalized after an early morning crash in Roslindale

BOSTON — One person has been hospitalized after an early morning crash in Roslindale.
According to Boston police around 5:37 a.m., officers responded to American Legion Hwy. and Walk Hill St. for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.
One person involved was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
According to police, the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Additional information is not available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
