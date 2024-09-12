Local

One hospitalized after an early morning crash in Roslindale

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — One person has been hospitalized after an early morning crash in Roslindale.

According to Boston police around 5:37 a.m., officers responded to American Legion Hwy. and Walk Hill St. for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

One person involved was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

According to police, the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

