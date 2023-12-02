One flown to hospital after rollover crash on I-495 in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass — A Connecticut man had to be flown to the hospital Friday afternoon after a rollover crash on a major highway in Haverhill.

The 2017 Honda CRV being driven by a 62-year-old man from New Britain, Connecticut flipped onto its rood during a crash near Exit 107 on Route 495 around 3 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the man was taken by MedFlight to Lawrence General Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group