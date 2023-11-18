One firefighter injured after battling blaze at vacant home in Dorchester

One firefighter was injured after battling a blaze at a vacant home in Dorchester.

Boston Fire said they extinguished a fire from a vacant building that was under construction on Sawyer Ave. in Dorchester.

1 firefighter was transported by Boston EMS with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Early this morning companies were able to quickly extinguish a fire from a vacant building under construction on Sawyer Ave in Dorchester. 1 Firefighter was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with minor injuries, the cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/voLxwnL5mi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 18, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group