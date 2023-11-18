Local

One firefighter injured after battling blaze at vacant home in Dorchester

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

One firefighter was injured after battling a blaze at a vacant home in Dorchester.

Boston Fire said they extinguished a fire from a vacant building that was under construction on Sawyer Ave. in Dorchester.

1 firefighter was transported by Boston EMS with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

