One dead, second person seriously injured after third-alarm fire rips through home in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. — One person has died and a second remains in critical condition after a third-alarm fire broke out at a home in Orange late Wednesday night, knocking out power to the neighborhood.

Crews were called to 99 West River Street around 11:49 p.m. for a report of a massive fire. Upon arrival, crews were greeted with heavy flames in the back of the home with one occupant trapped inside.

They were able to locate and rescue an adult woman from inside the home and transport her to the hospital. “Tragically, the woman rescued from the home succumbed to her injuries earlier today,” said the Fire Chief James Young Thursday evening.

A second injured party, also an older adult, was also transported for medical care.

Two other occupants, both adults, escaped safely. Several dogs were successfully rescued, while several more perished in the fire. The house is a total loss and all occupants have been displaced.

“This is a very sad day for the victim’s loved ones and the community,” said Chief Young. “On behalf of the Orange Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences on this terrible loss of a loved one and a family home.”

The fire knocked out power to around 600 customers in the town but was restored Thursday morning.

Firefighters also say because of significant water use, neighbors might see brown or rust-colored water coming out of their tap for several hours.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious, but its exact origin and cause remain under investigation.

The fire does not appear suspicious and wood stoves were used to heat the home, which was badly damaged by the fire, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group