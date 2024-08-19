One dead, one seriously injured after ‘incident’ at North Andover home, DA says

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — One person is dead and another person is seriously injured after an incident at a North Andover home Monday, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

Emergency personnel responding to a home on Turnpike Street found the two victims, one who has been pronounced deceased and another suffering from serious injuries, the Essex DA’s office said.

The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for their serious injuries.

North Andover police, Massachusetts State Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s office are investigating the very active crime scene.

Several police cruisers and emergency vehicles could be seen surrounding the single-story home just after 6:30 p.m. Yellow crime scene tape enveloped the home and front yard.

Residents in the area are asked to stay away from the scene while officials investigate.

