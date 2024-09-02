One dead, one hospitalized after shooting at Dorchester barber shop

BOSTON — One person is dead and another person was hospitalized after a shooting in broad daylight at a Dorchester barber shop Monday.

According to police, around 12:56 p.m. officers were called to Washington Street and Erie Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from serious gunshot wounds and transported both of them to a nearby hospital.

Police say two adult men were shot inside the barber shop, one victim died at the hospital the other is expected to be okay. Police don’t think it was random and they’re canvassing the area for a suspect, witnesses, and video @boston25 — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) September 2, 2024

One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital while the second victim is expected to survive, Boston police said in a press conference shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was random.

Police urged residents in the area to provide investigators with any video they could and to come forward with any information that may help authorities.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

Here are pictures from the scene @boston25 pic.twitter.com/CIqdLNAqw9 — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) September 2, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

