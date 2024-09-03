One dead, another seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Boston

BOSTON — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Boston.

Police say the vehicle hit two people just before 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of Mass. Ave and Albany Street. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to Boston police, a woman later died and a man had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group