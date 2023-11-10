One dead, another seriously injured after being ejected from vehicle in I-495 crash in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after being ejected from a vehicle on a North Andover Highway.

Troopers responded to the area of Route 495 northbound just south of Exit 101 around 9:20 p.m. for a report of a 2005 GMC Envoy crashing into a camping trailer being towed by a pickup truck.

According to the Essex County DA’s office, after the crash, the Envoy went to the right, struck the guardrail, tripped and flipped, rolled down an embankment, and burst into flames.

The female operator of the Envoy was ejected into the travel lanes of Rt. 495N, where she was run over by at least one vehicle and died at the scene.

A male was also ejected from the Envoy and appeared to be suffering from a head injury.

Two other female passengers extricated themselves from the Envoy, the DA said.

All surviving passengers of the Envoy were transported to Lawrence General Hospital.

The operator of the pickup towing the trailer was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact State Police in Andover.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group