One dead after shooting on Washington Street in Dorchester

BOSTON — One person is dead after a Saturday night shooting in Dorchester.

Officers responded to 519 Washington Street for the reported shooting just before 10:00 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

