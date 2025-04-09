One dead after rollover crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

BETHLEHEM, NH — A 26-year-old New Hampshire man is dead after a rollover crash on I-93 Tuesday night.

Around 6:16 p.m. New Hampshire State Troopers responded to a crash on I-93 just south of Exit 40. Responding troopers found a 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue with extensive damage.

An initial investigation determined the Oldsmobile driver was traveling south on I-93 when the vehicle left the road and crossed into the median where it rolled over several times, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The Oldsmobile driver, Thomas Oakes, 26, of Bethlehem, was thrown from the car during the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Thomas at (603) 846-3333 or to email Jacob.M.Thomas@dos.nh.gov

