One dead after raging house fire in Pelham

PELHAM, Mass. — One person is dead following an early morning fire in Pelham on Friday.

Pelham firefighters responded to a home on North Valley Road just after 2:30 a.m. after a caller reported a fire, a spokesperson with the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office said.

Responding firefighters found the two-family home fully engulfed with flames shooting through the roof and windows.

Fire crews from Amherst, Belchertown, Granby, Hadley, Shutesbury, and Ware joined the first responders in dousing the engulfed home with water. Firefighters were able to knock down the bulk of the fire in about an hour.

Officials say a man in his 30s lived in the two-story home and was found dead inside. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a formal identification procedure and determine the exact cause of death.

“The Pelham Fire Department and our community want to express our condolences to the family that lost a loved one today,” Pelham Fire Chief Dennis Nazzaro said. “This is a terrible loss for them.”

The building suffered “catastrophic” damage including partial collapses of the roof and walls.

The first personnel on scene reported that they did not hear smoke alarms sounding.

The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Pelham Fire Department, Pelham Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office. They were assisted at the scene by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit and the Western Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

