Officials: Two students wandered away from Dorchester school during recess

BOSTON — School administrators are investigating after two young students wandered away unsupervised on Wednesday afternoon.

A Boston Public Schools spokesperson said two students at the King Elementary School in Dorchester left the school grounds as their class was transitioning to outdoor recess.

“A staff member found the students, who were safe and unharmed,” the spokesperson said. “We take the safety of our students very seriously and the matter will be fully addressed consistent with BPS policy.”

It’s unclear how long the students went unnoticed or how far away from the school they traveled.

Boston Police also responded to the incident.

