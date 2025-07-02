MASHPEE — Officials are responding to a serious incident involving a fireworks explosion on Cape Cod Wednesday.

Officials with the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office say they are responding to a possible fireworks discharge at the New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee.

Video sent to Boston 25 News showed many fireworks exploding in succession in the distance.

HAPPENING NOW: Emergency crews are responding to a fireworks explosion at the New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee. pic.twitter.com/Hs5rBOxfR0 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) July 2, 2025

A photo provided to Boston 25 News shows a large plume of smoke rising from the golf course.

Officials responding to serious fireworks incident on Cape Cod (Lisa Smith)

Masphee was scheduled to host a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Boston 25 has a crew headed to the scene and is looking to see if anyone was injured.

