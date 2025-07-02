Local

Officials responding to serious fireworks incident on Cape Cod

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Officials responding to serious fireworks incident on Cape Cod (Lisa Smith)
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

MASHPEE — Officials are responding to a serious incident involving a fireworks explosion on Cape Cod Wednesday.

Officials with the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office say they are responding to a possible fireworks discharge at the New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee.

Video sent to Boston 25 News showed many fireworks exploding in succession in the distance.

A photo provided to Boston 25 News shows a large plume of smoke rising from the golf course.

Officials responding to serious fireworks incident on Cape Cod (Lisa Smith)

Masphee was scheduled to host a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Fourth of July 2025: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Massachusetts

Boston 25 has a crew headed to the scene and is looking to see if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read