Officials to provide update after man dies following struggle with Haverhill police

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Officials are set to provide an update on Monday after a man died outside a restaurant following a struggle with Haverhill police.

Francis Gigliotti, 43, was pronounced dead at the hospital following an encounter with police outside Bradford Seafood where police say he was acting erratically.

The incident was captured on cellphone video.

A man was arrested for allegedly selling drugs to Gigliotti hours before his deadly encounter.

Joseph Hurley was charged on July 14 with distribution of a Class B substance.

According to a Haverhill Police report, Gigliotti was seen buying drugs from a man dressed in all black riding a scooter on White Street around 5 p.m.

Seven Haverhill Police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation

The family of Giliotti have hired The Law Office of Timothy J. Bradl, P.C. as their attorney.

Bradl’s office says they’ve been in contact with Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker’s Office, and will also be pursuing a private autopsy.

“There will be full accountability regarding the circumstances, cause, and manner of Francis’s death,” the law office wrote in a press release.“The family is seeking full transparency as we work to confront the hard truths about police use of deadly force, the inadequacy of training for interactions with emotionally distressed persons, and the repeated instances of “officer created jeopardy” resulting in tragedy."

The cause of Gigliotti’s death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group