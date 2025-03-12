Officials to provide safety update ahead of Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade this weekend

BOSTON — Officials are set to provide a safety update ahead of Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade this weekend.

The parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 16, following last year’s chaos, which saw out-of-control behavior from parade-goers.

In a letter sent to college presidents and school superintendents, Congressman Stephen Lynch, state Sen. Nick Collins, state Rep. David Biele, and Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn emphasized that there would be zero tolerance for the disruptive conduct that South Boston residents experienced last year.

Last year’s event drew about a million people and police made numerous arrests.

According to the letter, Flynn described the “anything goes” atmosphere that happened at last year’s parade including disturbing incidents of violence, assaults that went viral, people on rooftops without a roof deck, and beer cans being thrown at parade marchers.

“Please show some common courtesy and respect for the residents, veterans, military families, our dedicated first responders, and our nation’s history,” the letter urged.

This year’s parade will be held on Sunday, March 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group