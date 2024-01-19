Officials: NH resort hot tub believed to be source of Legionella bacteria that left Mass. woman dead

Whitefield, NH. — A New Hampshire resort hot tub is believed to be the source of two Legionnaires’ disease cases that left one Massachusetts woman dead and another person hospitalized.

The New Hampshire Department of Health said two visitors spent time in the hot tub at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, New Hampshire, before becoming sick.

Barbara Kruschwitz, 71, died two days after she was admitted to the hospital.

The department said that after an investigation, Legionella bacteria was present in the resort hot tub.

The resort’s hot tub remains closed and poses no threat to the public.

There have been no additional confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease tied to this investigation.

Legionella is not considered contagious but infections happen after aerosolized water droplets containing the bacteria are inhaled.

Health officials said that initial testing has not detected any Legionella in the resort’s water system, nor any other sources of ongoing Legionella exposure.

The investigation into this case is ongoing to continue to ensure the health and safety of staff and guests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

