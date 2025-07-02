Local

Officials investigating after fireworks prematurely explode on Cape Cod golf course

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
MASHPEE, Mass. — Officials responded to a Cape Cod golf course after fireworks for a Fourth of July show prematurely exploded Wednesday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and firefighters responded to New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee around 4:45 p.m. after a vehicle that was offloading material for the fireworks show caught fire, an MSP spokesperson said.

Video sent to Boston 25 News showed many fireworks exploding in succession in the distance.

A photo provided to Boston 25 News shows a large plume of smoke rising from the golf course.

Officials responding to serious fireworks incident on Cape Cod (Lisa Smith)

Another photo provided to Boston 25 News showed several ambulances and other emergency vehicles parked on the golf course.

Ambulances parked on golf course

Masphee was scheduled to host a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials with the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office are also investigating the explosion.

Fourth of July 2025: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Massachusetts

Boston 25 has a crew headed to the scene and is looking to see if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

