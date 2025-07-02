Officials investigating after fireworks prematurely explode on Cape Cod golf course

MASHPEE, Mass. — Officials responded to a Cape Cod golf course after fireworks for a Fourth of July show prematurely exploded Wednesday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and firefighters responded to New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee around 4:45 p.m. after a vehicle that was offloading material for the fireworks show caught fire, an MSP spokesperson said.

Video sent to Boston 25 News showed many fireworks exploding in succession in the distance.

HAPPENING NOW: Emergency crews are responding to a fireworks explosion at the New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee. pic.twitter.com/Hs5rBOxfR0 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) July 2, 2025

A photo provided to Boston 25 News shows a large plume of smoke rising from the golf course.

Another photo provided to Boston 25 News showed several ambulances and other emergency vehicles parked on the golf course.

Masphee was scheduled to host a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials with the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office are also investigating the explosion.

Boston 25 has a crew headed to the scene and is looking to see if anyone was injured.

Cell phone video captured at New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee shows possible fireworks discharge. State Fire Marshal’s Office hasn’t confirmed if there are injuries. Fireworks display was set to happen at 9p tonight (video courtesy: @wtwmass ) #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/QrrBpkeoYp — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) July 2, 2025

