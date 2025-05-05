Officials identify New Hampshire man found dead after RV fire

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials have identified a man found dead following an RV fire over the weekend.

David Browall, 25, of Concord, was found dead inside the RV early Saturday morning, state Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a statement on Monday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Browall’s cause of death was smoke inhalation and his manner of death was accidental, Toomey said.

At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Concord Fire responded to a report of an RV on fire at 277 Sheep Davis Road in Concord.

The first arriving crews reported heavy fire coming from the RV and began efforts to extinguish the flames, Toomey said. The fire was determined to be under control within half an hour.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, Concord Fire and Concord Police are actively investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

