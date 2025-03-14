Officials identify man found dead after house fire in New Hampshire

RUMNEY, N.H. — A New Hampshire man found dead after a house fire early Thursday morning has been identified.

Lawrence Boak, 77, of Rumney, was the victim found inside a home on Main Street in Rumney, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Friday.

Boak’s cause and manner of death remain pending. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

An investigation into the fatal fire is underway, state and local officials said.

At 2:25 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a single-family home on Main Street in Rumney, State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a joint statement with Rumney Fire Chief Evan Hacker and Rumney Police Chief Gregory Patten.

When initial crews arrived, firefighters saw widespread flames and tried to search the home but were pushed back by deteriorating conditions, Toomey said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control hours later, at 5:09 a.m., Toomey said. No firefighters were injured.

Boak was found dead inside the home. Toomey’s office and the Rumney Fire Department are investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

