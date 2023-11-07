Officials ask for public’s help finding culprit behind suspicious fire in Revere

REVERE, Mass — Fire officials are asking for help finding the culprit behind a two-alarm fire in Revere.

Investigators believe the fire that began in a Revere apartment building on Sunday was intentionally set, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office

Firefighters were called to 30 Park Avenue around 5:49 p.m. Sunday for the fire that quickly grew to two alarms.

Officials ask for public help finding culprit behind suspicious fire in Revere (State Fire Marshal's Office)

Two residents inside the building had to be rescued by firefighters. Dozens more were displaced by the fire.

An examination of the scene, witness interviews and other evidence led investigators to determine the fire was intentionally set.

“This incident could have caused a devastating tragedy,” said Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright.

Anyone with information is asked to share it with investigators using the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. Tipsters can remain anonymous. The Arson Watch Reward Program offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that detects or prevents arson crimes.

