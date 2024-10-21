Officers rescue 2 people from Framingham reservoir following car crash; driver charged with OUI

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A driver is facing charges after crashing their car into a Framingham reservoir while allegedly under the influence of alcohol over the weekend.

Police say they responded to the area of Salem End Road and the Sudbury Reservoir around 12:46 a.m. on Sunday for a report of an overturned vehicle in the water.

Officer Connor Macleod was one of the first people on scene and noticed two individuals were still trapped in the car.

He made his way down the steep embankment and waded into the cold water.

Officer Macleod opened the front door, freeing one of the passengers, but discovered one of the passengers, who was stuck above the water line, was unable to free themselves.

Officer Macleod and Officer John DiPasquale both remained with the trapped person until firefighters arrived. Using the jaws of life, they were able to free the second passenger.

Both passengers were transported to UMass Worcester for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the car, who police did not name, is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, marked lanes violation, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

