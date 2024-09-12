Officers involved in shooting at Mansfield hotel, suspect in custody

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Police are investigating after officers were involved in a shooting at a hotel Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Red Rood Inn on Forbes Boulevard around 3:42 p.m. for a report of shots fired, Mansfield police told Boston 25 News.

The Mansfield officers responding to the hotel found officers from another jurisdiction who told them they were investigating a party for drug activity when the suspect drove away from the hotel in a Black BMW.

One of the officers then fired a single shot at the fleeing vehicle, Mansfield police say.

The suspect was taken into custody in North Attleboro shortly after 5:00 p.m. after abandoning his car, Massachusetts State Police say.

A Mansfield police spokesperson says no officers were injured.

Officers were attempting to serve a warrant before the shooting, a law enforcement source told 25 Investigates.

State police assisted in the investigation by providing support with Airwing and K-9 assets.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office also is assisting Mansfield police in the investigation.

“There is no immediate danger to the public. More information to follow,” police wrote on Facebook.

Boston 25 News has a news crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group