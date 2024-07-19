As officer and suspect remain hospitalized, neighbors want answers about Jamaica Plain shooting

BOSTON — New video obtained by Boston 25 News shows police rushing to respond to a fellow officer down after he was reportedly hit by a stolen SUV at the Forest Hills T station in Jamaica Plain.

That officer opened fire as the driver hit him attempting to flee.

“Apparently, an SUV or something hit a cop and then there was shots fired at the driver of the SUV,” said Corey Glynn, who lives on Woodlawn Street.

That driver was struck and he remains in the hospital in critical condition and under police guard.

The officer hit also remains in the hospital his injuries are serious but not life-threatening according to Boston Police.

Neighbors who heard the commotion say there was mayhem on Hyde Park Avenue by the T station as responding officers flooded the street.

“Whoa, a lot I remember that not since the Marathon bombing I saw so many police at the station,” said

Camilo Lamdestoy works in a local store right across from the station.

Shattered glass and at least one bullet hole in the SUV window were clearly visible. Neighbors say the streets were blocked for hours as police investigated.

“There was drones and everything. There was drones above me and it seemed like every cop car was out here. Yeah, it was pretty nuts we haven’t seen anything like it and there are people who have lived here longer and haven’t seen anything like it,” said Glynn.

As the investigation continues, neighbors say this kind of violence needs to end.

“It’s too crazy people don’t respect anybody, they don’t respect the properties, the police, the anybody,” said Lamdestoy.

