Officer-involved shooting in New Hampshire under investigation, AG says

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities have launched an investigation after a man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in New Hampshire on Friday morning.

The shooting occurred in the area of Pine and Plummer streets in Manchester, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

In a post on X shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Manchester Police Department said that officers were responding to the scene of a “barricaded individual in a vehicle.”

A building in the area of Pine and Plummer streets was evacuated and the public was urged to avoid the area.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.

