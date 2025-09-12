Off-duty South Shore firefighter credited with heroic water rescue

HALIFAX, Mass. — An off-duty South Shore firefighter is being credited with helping perform a heroic water rescue in Halifax on Thursday.

Duxbury firefighter Jennifer Stratton was at East Monponsett Lake late Thursday evening when she sprang into action, kayaking out into the lake before jumping into the water and pulling the struggling individual to shore.

"Her willingness to step forward and assist in a dangerous situation demonstrates the courage, professionalism, and commitment to service that define the fire service,“ Duxbury Fire Chief Robert Reardon said. ”Jennifer Stratton’s actions are a reminder that firefighters are never truly off duty when someone is in need. We are proud to have her as a member of our department."

