Off-duty Seekonk police officer identified as woman killed in Somerset motorcycle crash

SEEKONK, Mass. — Seekonk police have identified an off-duty officer as one of two people killed after a motorcycle crash early Saturday in Somerset.

Patrolwoman Kourtny DeForitis was the passenger on a motorcycle that crashed at the Route 103 rotary.

Authorities say upon arrival, officers located a motorcycle and a vehicle with two victims lying in the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and DeForitis was transported by Somerset EMS to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

According to Seekonk police, DeForitis served with the department for just under three years and attended the Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy in 2021.

“Since that time, she has been assigned to the Patrol Division and was outstanding in her various roles as a community outreach officer,” the department said.

“Kourtny had a particular fondness for the youth of Seekonk and could be found playfully interacting with them in the schools and at community events, usually with a bright smile on her face and a contagious laugh,” the department added.

The man who died has not been identified and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

