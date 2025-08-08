Off-duty North Andover Police Officer who was shot arraigned in court

A North Andover off-duty Police Officer who was shot and wounded during an armed confrontation with police officers trying to serve a restraining order at her home was arraigned on Thursday.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons, 28, was arraigned on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Fitzsimmons appeared at the Lawrence District Court arraignment via teleconference from a hospital where she is being treated. She pleaded not guilty to all charges and was held without bail on dangerousness grounds.

The incident occurred back on July 1st. According to the Essex County District Attorney, Paul Tucker, in a previous press conference, three officers were carrying out a court-ordered restraining order at Fitzsimmons’ home when the shooting happened, Tucker and North Andover police said. Fitzsimmons was the subject of the restraining order.

“When one of the officers was escorting Ms. Fitzsimmons during the service of the court order, an armed confrontation took place,” Tucker said at a Tuesday news conference. “One of the standard boxes to check is the retrieval of any firearms in the home.”

Judge Carol-Ann Fraser presided over the arraignment and stated that she would revisit her order if a suitable release plan is presented that would ensure the safety of the community.

The judge’s order allows Fitzsimmons to remain in the hospital to receive treatment, with the next hearing for a probable cause hearing on August 28.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

