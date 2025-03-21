Off-duty Boston police officer on-sites shooting, recovers firearm from juvenile

BOSTON — An off-duty Boston police officer was able to locate and apprehend a juvenile shooter and recover a firearm.

The incident occurred back on Wednesday, March 19, around 4 P.M. when an off-duty officer was leaving work, driving towards Dudley Street when he heard multiple gunshots.

The officer then pulled over and exited his vehicle and attempted to locate where the shots were coming from. The officer immediately located a suspect in the middle of the street, and as soon as the two made eye contact, the suspect ran off.

The two began a foot pursuit, in which the officer observed the suspect to be clutching his waistband.

The pursuit came to an end in the area of Shabaz Way and Eustis Street, when the officer apprehended the suspect and recovered a firearm, which was later to be determined as a ghost gun with 7 total rounds of ammunition.

The suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile, was arrested and charged with:

Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Delinquent to wit; Discharging a Firearm

Delinquent to wit; Reckless Discharge of a Firearm

The juvenile is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile District Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group