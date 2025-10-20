October is Breast Cancer Awareness month — Here’s what Cape doctors want you to know

CAPE COD, Mass. — Most women know they should begin routine mammograms at age 40 — but doctors on Cape Cod say it’s crucial to understand your breast cancer risk well before then.

Dr. Jill Oxley, Director of Breast Care Services at Cape Cod Healthcare, joined Boston 25 Morning News to share insights on early detection, personalized risk assessment, and the latest advancements in breast cancer treatment.

Dr. Oxley will also lead a virtual information session on Wednesday, October 22, from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m., where she’ll dive deeper into breast cancer risk factors, the importance of early screening, and how new treatments are changing outcomes for patients.

To register for the session, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group