NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Mass. over the weekend

HOLDEN, Mass. — The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Massachusetts over the weekend, causing a trail of destruction in their wake.

NWS Meteorologists who visited Paxton and Holden on Monday determined a tornado had touched down in both Worcester County towns on Saturday.

Both tornadoes are classified as EF1 tornadoes, which are classified as having winds in the 86-110 mph range. The NWS says both Paxton and Holden tornadoes are on the low end of that spectrum.

The Saturday storm, which brought intense rain and high winds, uprooted large trees and left streets and yards across Holden littered with branches.

South Road, Willow Brook Road, and Bailey Road took the brunt of the storm, with trees narrowly missing homes.

Meteorologists also examined storm damage in Otis and Blandford in western Massachusetts and did not see any evidence of tornadoes.

The NWS survey team will also visit the site of some damage in Berlin and determine if a tornado touched down there as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

