Nurse diverted oxycodone pills from East Boston rehab facility, DA says

BOSTON — A nurse working in East Boston allegedly faked medical records to divert oxycodone pills, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Monday.

From November 15, 2023, to February 23, 2024, Kaitlin Tipton, 34, of West Yarmouth, allegedly diverted 50 oxycodone pills from Advocate Health Care by falsifying the drug book and other medical records.

Tipton worked as an LPN at AHC, a long-term and short-term rehabilitation facility in East Boston, according to Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden.

Tipton did not document doses, removed more medication than ordered by doctors, and made false entries on dates when she was not working, the DA says.

Tipton told investigators that she diverted the pills in order to help a friend with back problems. She said she did not know how many times she did so.

“We’ll likely never know where these pills ended up, but we do know that substances like oxycodone and oxycontin are huge contributors to dependency issues we see in Boston and every other community. So diversions from dispensing facilities must be taken seriously,” Hayden said.

Tipton was charged in East Boston Municipal Court on Friday, according to Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden.

Tipton is due back on court on September 10.

