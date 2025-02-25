‘Numerous shell casings’: Vehicles damaged in shooting in Somerville, police say

BOSTON — Police in Somerville are seeking information from the public after an overnight shooting resulted in damage to several cars.

At approximately 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, police received two 911 calls for shots fired on Broadway between North Street and Alewife Brook Parkway, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found “more numerous shell casings and ballistic damage to fixed objects and vehicles.”

Investigators learned the occupants of a vehicle stopped on Broadway and shot at a person who was on foot.

No injuries were reported. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Somerville Police at 617-625-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group