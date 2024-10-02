NTSB looking into three primary areas on scene of Green Line derailment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The National Transportation Safety Board is working to uncover more answers at the scene of a Green Line derailment in Cambridge.

50 people were on board and six passengers suffered minor injuries after a trolley car lifted off the track near Lechmere Station on Tuesday just before 5 p.m.

The federal agency’s involvement in the investigation is the reason why the MBTA halted overnight work to clear the trolley from the track.

The probe is having a lingering impact on train service, and shuttle buses continue to run between North Station and Medford Tufts.

“This bus time is really killing us. This waiting period is really killing us,” said commuter Rajni Toppo.

NTSB investigations involve three primary areas: the human, machine and the operating environment.

As part of this process, investigators will gather the following information and records:

• Image recorders/event recorders (if available) from the locomotive

• Track maintenance/inspection records

• Signal data

• Train car maintenance and inspection records

• Braking system inspection and maintenance records

• Railcars consist

• Weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident

• Review dispatch procedures

• 72-hour background of the crew to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the operator/engineer’s ability to safety operate the train

• Witness statements

• Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation

• Any available surveillance video, including from doorbell cameras

“There does not appear to be any impact to foreign objects or other equipment,” said a statement from the NTSB.

NTSB investigators arrived on scene Wednesday around noon.

It’s unclear how long the federal agency will remain on location in Cambridge.

During the on-scene phase of the investigative process, the NTSB does not determine or speculate about the cause of the accident.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group