‘Nothing will break us’: Dozens rally outside Brookline kosher store targeted over weekend

After a kosher grocery store was targeted and damaged over the weekend, dozens rallied outside The Butcherie to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.

Brookline Police are investigating after unknown suspects threw a brick with “Free Palestine” written on it through the front window of the Butcherie. The window has a map of Israel on it.

New surveillance obtained by Boston 25 shows what appears to be two masked men approaching the store early Sunday morning. One was carrying the brick. They took off down Coolidge Street moments later.

Third-generation owner Gil Zilberberg found the damage while opening up the kosher grocery store Sunday morning.

“They tried to break the window, and the window is still standing,” he said. “So, nothing will break us.”

Pointing to the dozens outside his store singing and chanting with Israeli flags, he said, “As you can see, we are a strong nation with strong people, and nothing will break us.”

Local faith and elected leaders gathered to show their support outside the store Sunday afternoon.

State representative Tommy Vitolo spoke to the crowd, shouting, “Stand up against antisemitism!”

He told Boston 25 after, “If a business in our community is attacked because of hatred, we’re going to show up for that business.”

Rabbi Mendy Uminer of Chabad Center of Chestnut Hill said he’s noticed a spike in antisemitism. He’s had to increase security at his center over the last weeks amidst rising international tensions.

He said his children were even targeted Saturday.

Uminer said his children were playing baseball in the front lawn when a car pulled up and stopped.

“They start screaming, ‘Free Palestine,’ to 12-year-olds and 10-year-olds,” he said. “Is that how you’re going to get peace?”

Brookline police say they’ll be increasing security at Jewish institutions in the community in light of the incident.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information that may help to reach out to their department.

