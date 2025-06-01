‘Nothing more painful’: Shakira addresses public after recent concert cancellations

Following the recent cancellation of her Boston show, Shakira has addressed the public after her second show was called off.

This comes just days after Shakira’s and Jason Aldean’s concerts were called off. In a statement from LiveNation to Boston 25, ”During a routine pre-show check, structural elements were identified as not being up to standard, so the shows were canceled. All team members are safe."

Shakira was set to perform in Washington, D.C, on Saturday; however, due to previous structural issues with her stage, the show had to be called off.

The singer was set to perform a part of the WorldPride DC Tour, but due to the previous stage malfunctions that occurred in Boston, the show was called off.

Fans will be refunded their money, but left with disappointment.

Shakira took to Instagram, posting on her story:

Nothing more painful for an artist than having to cancel two sold-out stadium shows like Boston and DC for reasons beyond one’s control. Thank you for being there in the good times and the not so good. We’ve cruised together through every bump in the road, and you always take me to the other side. Los quiero con todo.

Shakira is set to perform on Monday, June 2, in Alanta barring any further developments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

