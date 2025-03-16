Norton man wins $25,000 for life in Massachusetts State Lottery game

BOSTON — A Norton man is the lucky winner of $25,000 a year FOR LIFE in the multistate Lucky for Life game.

Leonard Portanova claimed his prize on Monday, March 10 at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester, after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the March 7 drawing.

He chose the cash option on his prize and received a onetime payment of $390,000 (before taxes). He said he plans to help his kids with the winnings.

He bought his winning ticket at Quick Stop Shop, 250 East Main St. in Norton. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket. Lucky for Life drawings are conducted seven nights a week.

Congratulations to Leonard Portanova!

