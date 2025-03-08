Northborough police seeking charges against man connected to altercation at kids soccer game

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — The Northborough Police Department has announced that they are seeking charges against a West Boylston man in connection to an altercation at a children’s soccer game.

The incident occurred back on Saturday evening, March 1, when officers were dispatched to Teamworks, a recreation center located at 185 Otis Street, to reports of a fight on the field.

Officers later learned that the fight occurred between a parent of one of the players (a 36-year-old West Boylston man) and a coach of the opposing team.

The West Boylston man has been issued a summons to Westborough District Court, where he will face a charge of assault and battery.

Boston 25 News reached out to the Teamworks facility for comment, to which they’ve announced that they are fully cooperating with authorities and expressed that they are “very disappointed and [do] not condone what occurred by the adults in front of youth soccer participants.”

Boston 25 News also received a tip, stating that, allegedly, the West Boylston man is an off-duty Worcester Police Officer. We’ve reached out to the Worcester Police Department for a statement, in which they said, “We are aware of the incident in Northborough and will be conducting an internal investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

