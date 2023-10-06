Northboro Public Schools reinstates Halloween parade after feedback from families

NORTHBORO, Mass. — Northboro Public Schools on Friday announced plans to reinstate the Halloween parade at the town’s elementary schools after reviewing feedback from families and local residents, officials said.

On Tuesday, district leaders informed families via email that the annual Halloween parade was going to be changed to an out-of-school event and that children weren’t going to be allowed to wear their costumes in school. Instead, students were told that they would celebrate a fall-themed spirit day on Halloween as the district aimed to be more inclusive.

Superintendent of Schools Gregory L. Martineau said the Northboro School Committee on Wednesday urged him to revisit the decision to shift the traditional Halloween parade to after school.

“The principals and I have taken the time to read the emails from Northboro parents and citizens. With the feedback we received, we recognize that, with this decision, the district did not seek input and share its process with families. We acknowledge the importance of engaging families in the discussions around the parade,” Martineau said in a statement. “As a result, the principals and I have decided to hold Halloween parades at each Northboro elementary school. I will share that the parades will be shifted to the first twenty minutes of the school day, not the last, and there will be alternatives for students who don’t want to participate. Principals will be sharing specific details with parents and guardians in a future communication.”

Martineau said the following factors were considered by principals in deciding to bring the parade back:

Students have options if they are not planning to participate in the parade, whether from being scared of costumes and anxious about marching in a parade or Halloween not being aligned with family beliefs.

The twenty-minute Halloween parade does not consume an afternoon of getting students organized and into costume.

Elementary students and families who enjoy the parade can continue the tradition.

The district had been planning to celebrate the spirit of Fall in school this year instead of the spirit of Halloween in the hope of being more inclusive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group