Northboro police searching for missing 16-year-old boy, concerned for his well-being

NORTHBORO, Mass. — Northboro police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who is believed to be in the Boston area.

Brandon Brenner was last seen on Monday, November 18 around 7 p.m. on West Main Street in Northboro

Brenner is described as approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with dark hair. According to police, he has considerable health conditions and there is a concern for his well-being.

Police believe that Brenner may be in the Boston area.

Anyone who has information on Brenner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Northboro Police Department at 508-393-1515 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

