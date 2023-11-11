BOSTON — Two North Shore men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on charges that they made and distributed thousands of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and other drugs.

Elmidio Crisostomo, 28, of Lynnfield, and David Depena, 30, of Lynn, were indicted on one count each of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, Acting U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said in a statement.

Both men were previously arrested and charged by complaint in June.

Prosecutors allege that Crisostomo and Depena used an apartment in Lynn to manufacture counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and other controlled substances. Crisostomo and Depena then allegedly distributed thousands of these pills to buyers in towns including Malden and Revere, Levy said.

North Shore men accused of making and distributing thousands of counterfeit pills with fentanyl (U.S. Attorney's Office)

During a search of the Lynn apartment in June 2023, investigators seized a large hand-crank-style press used for manufacturing pills as well as multiple kilograms of pills and powder containing fentanyl and other controlled substances, Levy said.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group