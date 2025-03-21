North Reading First Responders dispatched to UPS store after being struck by car

NORTH READING, Mass. — North Reading Police and Fire Department responded to a local UPS store after it was struck by a car.

The incident occurred around 11 A.M. on Friday when first responders were dispatched to the area of 25 Main Street for reports of a car striking a building.

Upon arrival, crews found a 62-year-old North Reading woman who appeared to have driven into the UPS Store on Main Street.

North Reading Car vs Building (North Reading Fire Department)

North Reading Building Inspector was dispatched to survey the damage to the building, and despite significant damage to the facade of the building, it remained structurally sound.

No injuries were reported and the crash remains under investigation.

