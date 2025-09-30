North Reading Deputy Fire Chief retires, celebrates 31 years of service

NORTH READING, Mass. — Deputy Chief Barry Galvin of the North Reading Fire Department is set to retire on October 1, after more than 31 years of dedicated service.

Galvin’s last official day of service is September 30, and his retirement was celebrated with a party on September 23, attended by members of the Fire Department, town officials, and his family.

“Deputy Chief Galvin has had an immeasurable impact on our community,” said Chief Don Stats. “His career has been rooted in enhancing the Department’s ability to serve our community, which has inspired many within our Department to do the same.”

Deputy Chief Galvin began his career with the North Reading Fire Department in 1993 as a Firefighter/EMT. He was promoted to Captain in 2005 and became Deputy Chief in 2011, a role he has held for 14 years.

In his capacity as EMS Coordinator, Galvin has overseen the purchase of ambulances, supplies, and equipment, ensuring that the department maintains training standards in accordance with state laws. He also manages the EMS system to provide efficient and effective emergency medical care.

Galvin has also served as the Liaison to Elder Affairs, where he worked to provide fire, fall, and safety workshops to residents at the Senior Center. He was instrumental in preparing grant documentation to provide free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to seniors.

In addition to these roles, Galvin is an Infection Control Officer, Fire Education Specialist, and a certified CPR instructor.

“We wish him the best and congratulate him on a truly impactful career,” Chief Stats concluded.

