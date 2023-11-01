North End restaurant owner accused of opening fire on man outside Modern Pastry held without bail

BOSTON — A North End restaurant owner accused of opening fire on a man outside of Modern Pastry in a brazen shooting over the summer was held without bail until at least May 2024 following a judge’s ruling.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said a superior court judge issued the order keeping Patrick Mendoza, the co-owner of Monica’s Trattoria, behind bars on Wednesday.

The order comes one day after Mendoza pleaded not guilty to charges against him including carrying a firearm without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder, witness intimidation and possession of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Mendoza is accused of firing a gun at another man on July 12 outside the popular Hanover Street bakery.

Prosecutors said Mendoza, who was riding a bike when the shots rang out, was specifically targeting a man who lives above Modern Pastry whom he has allegedly feuded with for decades.

“He fired multiple shots at this individual, stating, ‘It’s going to be quick. I’m going to kill you,’” Suffolk County Assistant District Daniel Nucci said during a dangerousness hearing following Mendoza’s arrest.

Prosecutors noted that Mendoza was on six-month probation for an assault in 2019 involving the same victim and that it was slated to expire on the same day of the shooting.

Mendoza is due back in court on Dec. 21 for a pre-trial hearing.

“This is an appropriate ruling given the extreme danger of Mr. Mendoza’s actions,” DA Kevin Hayden said in response to the judge’s ruling. “To fire shots on any Boston street is intolerable, but add the fact that this area is packed with tourists, diners and residents at all times of the year—and even more so during the summer season—and the danger level ratchets up even higher.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

