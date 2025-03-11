Weymouth man pleads guilty to murdering his father in 2020, DA says

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — The day he was supposed to go on trial for murdering his father five years ago, a Weymouth man pleaded guilty to the “tragic crime.”

42-year-old William D. Walling Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 25 years for fatally beating and strangling his 61-year-old father, William D. Walling Sr. in May 2020. Judge Michael Doolin also sentenced Walling Jr. to a concurrent 19- to 20-year prison term related to the murder.

On May 16, 2020, Walling Jr. was arrested at a home he shared with his father on Lochmere Avenue after a relative called 911 for a medical emergency. Police found Walling Sr. dead on the floor with Walling Jr. in his bedroom.

His trial was supposed to start Tuesday in Norfolk Superior Court.

“I would like to thank the Weymouth Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office for their investigation into this tragic crime,” Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

