WATCH: Storm causes floor drain to flood at King Philip High School

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Monday’s heavy rainstorm caused a hallway to flood at King Philip High School.

School administrators say a floor drain flooded due to the storm and the hallway was closed for about an hour.

Video captured by a student shows the drain gushing like a geyser. Students could be seen fleeing from the mess.

Staff isolated the flooded hallway, addressed the leak, and sanitized the area.

The school day continued without interruption, according to officials, and the hallway has since been reopened to foot traffic.

“Superintendent Drolet and Principal Bottomley wish to express their gratitude to the hard-working staff who addressed and cleaned the flooding and to the faculty, staff, and students of King Philip for their flexibility and cooperation,” administrators said in a statement.

